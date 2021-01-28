89.3 WFPL Announces Newsroom Expansion

Louisville, KY – 89.3 WFPL News Louisville is excited to announce the expansion of its newsroom, nearly doubling the number of local WFPL journalists on the ground and adding crucial editorial support.

WFPL will begin hiring immediately for the addition of four reporters to cover city government and politics, race and equity, health and COVID-19, and breaking news. Following the completion of a $1.5 million campaign, WFPL will hire an additional reporter to cover business and the economy, as well as a Vice President of Content to manage and oversee all LPM content and audience development.

“As in all our work at LPM, we are expanding our newsroom with our audience — both current and future — at the center. We are a public service organization, and that is how we will continue to approach the news of our city,” said Stephen George, LPM president and general manager. “Additional reporting will be focused on helping listeners and readers understand policies and opportunities, make decisions about their lives and what we share together, and get involved in setting a course for the future of Louisville.”

With the expansion, WFPL will create a four-journalist City Team to report on local politics and government, race and equity, health, breaking news, and business, workforce, development and the economy. Current WFPL City Reporter Amina Elahi will lead this new team as the City Editor.

WFPL is the only locally owned and controlled, independent civic newsroom in our community. Growing the newsroom will enable WFPL to grow its public service and better fulfill its mission to deliver local civic news at a time when more people than ever are turning to Louisville Public Media, seeking trustworthy sources of news and information to help them understand a chaotic, uncertain world.

LPM is committed to telling stories with diverse voices that are representative of the community. This expansion will enable WFPL to add more diversity to its reporting team and continue toward goals set forth in LPM’s Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Report, including prioritizing and embracing diversity in storytelling and news decisions.

WFPL recently hired Bec Feldhaus Adams to lead the newsroom as News Director, and she will lead the hiring process.

“I’m honored to join the WFPL team at such a pivotal moment in Louisville’s history,” Feldhaus Adams said. “This is my hometown. It’s my home station, We have a primary role to play in recording this moment in history, and reaching all Louisvillians to reflect their lives and lived experiences.”

The hiring process has begun for four new reporters covering the following beats: city government and politics; race and equity; health; and breaking news. All positions are posted on our website here.

Louisville Public Media has raised $1.15 million committed to a three-year expansion plan and is seeking the remaining funding to support the expansion. WFPL plans for the expanded newsroom to be fully sustainable by 2024, thanks to support from contributing members and businesses.