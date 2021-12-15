89.3 WFPL to Air Actors Theatre’s ‘A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play on Dec. 22, sponsored by Fifth Third Bank

Actors Theatre of Louisville and Executive Artistic Director Robert Barry Fleming, Louisville Public Media, and Fifth Third Bank present a broadcast of A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play on 89.3 WFPL FM Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m EST.

Actors Theatre of Louisville is continuing a 46-year community tradition by releasing a new audio adaptation of Charles Dickens’s spirited tale. Brought to life by the Actors Theatre creative team in collaboration with award-winning radio professionals, this experience is infused with all the hearty laughs and abundant good cheer that make this story a cherished holiday classic. This re-release of the streaming audio adaptation in collaboration with award-winning radio producers narrates Dickens’s tale on redemption, connection, and generosity.

Executive Artistic Director Robert Barry Fleming shares, “Attending A Christmas Carol is a beloved tradition for many Kentuckiana families, and this year, we’re continuing our exploration of old and new media in virtual reality and in-person lab productions alongside the re-release of our streaming adaptation, Fifth Third Bank’s A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play. We’re extremely pleased that we can, once again, share this live broadcast with our audiences in collaboration with our partners at Louisville Public Media and Fifth Third Bank. We hope you’ll tune in!”

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Actors Theatre to bring the radio play to listeners again this year, WFPL Program Director Jonese Franklin said. “It’s a wonderful production and one that I hope is becoming a new holiday tradition for our listeners.”

Listing Information

Fifth Third Bank’s A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play

based on the novella by Charles Dickens

adapted by Amy Wegener

executive producer Dan Gediman

directed by Robert Barry Fleming

sound design by Sue Zizza

featuring Peter Hargrave, John G. Preston, Austin Ramirez, Bailey Ramirez, Vaughn Michael Ramirez, Neill Robertson, Christina Acosta Robinson, Marilyn Robinson, Kala Ross and Jessica Wortham

Tickets at ActorsTheatre.org

A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play Broadcast

Presented by Actors Theatre of Louisville and Louisville Public Media

Sponsored by Fifth Third Bank

December 22, 2021 at 7 p.m. EST

On 89.3 WFPL FM, online at WFPL.org and on the Louisville Public Media app

