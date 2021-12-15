89.3 WFPL to Air Actors Theatre’s ‘A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play on Dec. 22, sponsored by Fifth Third Bank

Actors Theatre of Louisville and Executive Artistic Director Robert Barry Fleming, Louisville Public Media, and Fifth Third Bank present a broadcast of A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play on 89.3 WFPL FM Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m EST.
Actors Theatre of Louisville is continuing a 46-year community tradition by releasing a new audio adaptation of Charles Dickens’s spirited tale. Brought to life by the Actors Theatre creative team in collaboration with award-winning radio professionals, this experience is infused with all the hearty laughs and abundant good cheer that make this story a cherished holiday classic. This re-release of the streaming audio adaptation in collaboration with award-winning radio producers narrates Dickens’s tale on redemption, connection, and generosity.
Executive Artistic Director Robert Barry Fleming shares, “Attending A Christmas Carol is a beloved tradition for many Kentuckiana families, and this year, we’re continuing our exploration of old and new media in virtual reality and in-person lab productions alongside the re-release of our streaming adaptation, Fifth Third Bank’s A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play. We’re extremely pleased that we can, once again, share this live broadcast with our audiences in collaboration with our partners at Louisville Public Media and Fifth Third Bank. We hope you’ll tune in!”
“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Actors Theatre to bring the radio play to listeners again this year, WFPL Program Director Jonese Franklin said. “It’s a wonderful production and one that I hope is becoming a new holiday tradition for our listeners.”
Listing Information
Fifth Third Bank’s A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play
based on the novella by Charles Dickens
adapted by Amy Wegener
executive producer Dan Gediman
directed by Robert Barry Fleming
sound design by Sue Zizza
featuring Peter Hargrave, John G. Preston, Austin Ramirez, Bailey Ramirez, Vaughn Michael Ramirez, Neill Robertson, Christina Acosta Robinson, Marilyn Robinson, Kala Ross and Jessica Wortham
A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play Broadcast
Presented by Actors Theatre of Louisville and Louisville Public Media
Sponsored by Fifth Third Bank
December 22, 2021 at 7 p.m. EST
On 89.3 WFPL FM, online at WFPL.org and on the Louisville Public Media app
About Actors Theatre of Louisville
Robert Barry Fleming, Executive Artistic Director
Now in its 58th Season, Actors Theatre of Louisville, the State Theatre of Kentucky, is the flagship arts organization in the Louisville community. Actors Theatre serves to unlock human potential, build community, and enrich quality of life by engaging people in theatre that reflects the wonder and complexity of our time.
Louisville Public Media (LPM) is an independent, community supported not-for-profit corporation serving our community with three distinct public radio stations and an investigative unit: 89.3 WFPL News Louisville provides local, national and international news, public affairs and cultural programming; 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville is our city’s only classical music radio station; 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville showcases independent, alternative music and an array of musical genres; and the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting (KyCIR) shines the light of accountability on the people and institutions in power.
Louisville Public Media is also a proud member of the Kentucky Public Radio Network and manager of the Ohio Valley ReSource, a regional journalism collaborative reporting on economic and social change in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia.