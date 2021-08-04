90.5 WUOL Presents 2021 New Lens Concert & Talk Series, Beginning Sept. 2021 at 21c Museum Hotel in Louisville

90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville is proud to continue a collaboration with 21c Museum Hotel to present the New Lens concert series. Exploring diverse and intriguing sounds and ideas in new music, art and society, this season of New Lens begins Sept. 12, 2021 at 21c Museum Hotel.

The series combines musical performances and interviews, highlighting contemporary classical music from local and regional performers. In many cases, these are pieces being heard for the first time in Louisville. Anita Graef’s opening concert of music by women from the last decade, is a cross-cultural collection of solo works for cello. Jamie Monck will bring avant-garde guitar music to life, from pioneer La Monte Young’s Composition 1960 #7 to Cassie Wieland’s “so what have you been up to.” WUOL’s own Colleen Phelps showcases her mallet skills on a five-octave marimba. Lastly, Nashville-cellist Kaitlyn Raitz shares her new music with an ensemble of cellists in December. New Lens is free and open to the public, with limited reserved seating. Reservations for the first concert with Anita Graef can be made here. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, grab a cocktail and view the current exhibitions at 21c Louisville or visit Proof on Main to enjoy some culinary artistry. Seating opens at 6:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m. Concerts will be held in the museum’s atrium. “Excitement is an understatement when I think about presenting New Lens again at 21c,” said Daniel Gilliam, LPM Director of Radio and WUOL Program Director. “We’ve all missed live music, and WUOL and 21c are committed to offering these concerts in a safe and healthy way.” “We are thrilled to bring live music back into the 21c galleries,” said Karen Gillenwater, museum manager at 21c Louisville. “The New Lens series offers the opportunity for us to enjoy both visual art and music, form new memories, and share emotional connections with each other and we are excited to partner again with 90.5 WUOL to share this experience with the public, both live and virtually.” Full Schedule : Sept. 12: Anita Graef, cellist Oct. 17: Janie Monck, guitarist Nov. 14: Colleen Phelps, percussionist Dec. 12: Kaitlyn Raitz, cellist New Lens is made possible with support from Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

COVID Safety

Providing a safe event for artists, attendees and staff is our top priority. We will continue to monitor and follow guidance provided by the CDC. Updates and information will be shared with registered attendees through email prior to the performance.

About 21c Museum Hotel Louisville

21c Museum Hotel Louisville is a combination boutique hotel, contemporary art museum and chef-driven restaurant. Founded by Laura Lee Brown and Steve Wilson, contemporary art collectors and preservationists, 21c Louisville was the foundation for the group’s mission to engage the public with contemporary art and support the revitalization of American downtowns. Opened in 2006, 21c Louisville converted five 19th century warehouses into a 90-room property with more than 9,000 square feet of exhibition, meeting and event space and presents rotating curated exhibitions, interactive site-specific art installations and a full roster of cultural programming. Exhibition space is open to the public free of charge. 21c Louisville is home to the award-winning restaurant Proof on Main, which showcases a unique, straightforward take on approachable cuisine, inspired by the flavors of the season’s best produce from Kentucky and the surrounding area.

About Louisville Public Media

Louisville Public Media (LPM) is an independent, community supported not-for-profit corporation serving our community with three distinct public radio stations and an investigative unit: 89.3 WFPL News Louisville provides local, national and international news, public affairs and cultural programming; 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville is our city’s only classical music radio station; 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville showcases independent, alternative music and an array of musical genres; and the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting (KyCIR) shines the light of accountability on the people and institutions in power.

Louisville Public Media is also a proud member of the Kentucky Public Radio Network and manager of the Ohio Valley ReSource, a regional journalism collaborative reporting on economic and social change in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia.