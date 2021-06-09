91.9 WFPK and Waterfront Park Announce 2021 WFPK Waterfront Wednesday Season

LOUISVILLE, Ky – 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville and Waterfront Park are proud to announce the 19th season of WFPK Waterfront Wednesday. Louisville’s favorite concert series returns on Wednesday, July 14, with Houndmouth (9 p.m.), The Jesse Lees (7:30 p.m.) and Sam Filiatreau (6 p.m.). The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID 19. The 2021 season will include two events per month to make up for the delayed start.

The free concerts take place on the Big Four Lawn in Louisville’s Waterfront Park. The Big Four Lawn is located next to the Big Four Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge. The shows open at 5 p.m., with music beginning promptly at 6 p.m.

“We’re so excited to gather again on the waterfront with our community of music fans, friends and neighbors,” said WFPK Program Director Stacy Owen. “The bands are thrilled to be part of a live performance event with you in attendance.”

“Throughout the last year, Waterfront Park has continued to welcome guests and provide a safe environment to get some fresh air and enjoy our nationally recognized park,” said Deborah Bilitski, President and Executive Director of Waterfront Park. “The return of WFPK Waterfront Wednesday is a real turning point and reason for the entire community to celebrate.”

2021 Season Dates and Artists:

July 14 – Houndmouth, Jesse Lees, Sam Filiatreau

July 28 – The Mavericks, Magnolia Boulevard, McKinley James

August 11 – Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers, Villa Mure, CJ Sparks

August 25 – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Brooks Ritter, Genevva

September 8 – Dawn Richard, Bendigo Fletcher, Kiana & the Sun Kings

September 22 – Low Cut Connie, TBA, Wombo

COVID Safety

Providing a safe event for artists, attendees and staff is our top priority. We will continue to monitor and follow guidance provided by the CDC. Updates and information will be posted on WFPK.org/WaterfrontWednesday and shared on the WFPK Facebook page.

Parking Information

Waterfront parking information is available here. Parkside Bikes is also returning this year with bike parking on-site.

WFPK Waterfront Wednesday is produced by Louisville Public Media and the Waterfront Park. The event is made possible by the generous support of Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare, Republic Bank, Bulleit Bourbon and Miller Lite.

Special thanks to Friends of the Waterfront.

About WFPK Waterfront Wednesday®

Waterfront Park and WFPK first partnered in 2002 to produce an innovative concert series that showcased local and emerging national recording artists as heard on radio station 91.9 WFPK. Each free concert attracts audiences to enjoy music on the river in a family-friendly park atmosphere with a cash bar, local food trucks and upscale festival fare.

The event has become a thriving city institution, drawing thousands to Waterfront Park and helping Louisville secure an international award as a top city for festivals. In addition, the Southeast Tourism Society has named WFPK Waterfront Wednesday as one of their Top 20 Events. Previous acts include Old Crow Medicine Show, My Morning Jacket, Over the Rhine, Todd Snider, Iron and Wine, The Mavericks, The Avett Brothers and many others. View the complete lineups from previous years here.

Outside alcohol is prohibited. No coolers, no glass or pets allowed in the event area of the Big Four Lawn and the adjacent park areas. Proceeds from WFPK Waterfront Wednesday benefit WFPK, part of Louisville Public Media, and Waterfront Park.

About Louisville Public Media:

Louisville Public Media (LPM) is an independent, community supported not-for-profit corporation serving our community with three distinct public radio stations, and an investigative unit: 89.3 WFPL News Louisville provides local, national and international news, public affairs and cultural programming; 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville is our city’s only classical music radio station; 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville showcases independent, alternative music and an array of musical genres; and the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting (KyCIR) shines the light of accountability on the people and institutions in power.

Louisville Public Media is also a proud member of the Kentucky Public Radio Network and manager of the Ohio Valley ReSource, a regional journalism collaborative reporting on economic and social change in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia.

About Waterfront Park:

Waterfront Park is a treasured community asset and home to some of Louisville’s most exciting celebrations. Once a wasteland of scrap yards and heavy industrial uses, Waterfront Park is now a vibrant 85-acre green space that welcomes over 2.2 million visitors each year. As the most utilized urban park in the city, it’s a place where Louisville comes together to celebrate our unique sense of community. Waterfront Park is a non-profit public park made possible by the generosity of Waterfront supporters. https://ourwaterfront.org

###