Breaking News Reporter

We’re hiring a general assignment reporter to join our thriving local newsroom at 89.3 WFPL News, our city’s NPR affiliate, to cover breaking news.

This reporter is responsible for quick-hit daily coverage of breaking and emerging news. Working under the direction of the WFPL News Director, their primary responsibility is to deliver daily news coverage that is topical and responsive to the daily news cycle. They work with other WFPL editors and reporters to ensure accurate and relevant daily reporting across all LPM platforms. They cover press conferences, speeches, and other events by public officials, and they feed beat reporters with daily reporting when necessary.

This position will work a Tuesday through Saturday shift. It also requires other weekend hours and occasional non-standard hours.

There’s no shortage of breaking news on this beat, but we’re also looking for a reporter to delve deep into policies that affect our audience and tell the stories of people’s experiences. You should also feel comfortable with data (there’s a lot of it) and filing open records requests, as well as making connections in all of Louisville’s diverse communities.

This is a daily beat, meaning you’ll file regular spots for radio and the web, as well as in-depth enterprise stories. You’ll collaborate with the WFPL News staff and our Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting on special projects and reports, including our podcasts and weekly call-in show “In Conversation.”

We’re looking for someone who contributes to a supportive and creative working environment.

What You’ll Do

Foster an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion that upholds the organization’s values and strategic goals

Produce daily and long-form journalism for all LPM platforms, including broadcast radio, the web, podcasts, occasional video, and social media

Develop and maintain source networks

Search public records and databases

Fact-check and understand context

Natural writing and voicing style

Use community engagement best practices to tell stories with communities, not just about them.

Develop skill at live interviewing

Commit to diversity in coverage and building sources across diverse races, genders and abilities

What We’ll Do

Invest in your professional growth through individual direction and training

Keep you connected with our industry through conferences and professional associations

Provide you an excellent benefits package that includes paid time off, health insurance and 401(k)

Invite you into a culture that is supportive, transparent, experimental and accountable

Key Qualifications

Minimum of 1 year of professional journalism experience, substantial internship experience or graduate school studies that demonstrate expertise in daily journalism

Impeccable journalistic integrity and judgment

Ability to manage multiple projects concurrently

Broad interests in news, public affairs and policy

Active social media posting as a journalist

Preferred Qualifications

Participates in professional journalism groups and listservs, including public radio

Stays on top of technology, nonprofit news and storytelling advances

Public radio experience preferred

Fluency in multiple languages preferred

If this is you, send a resume, three references and three work samples (stories or projects you’ve edited, or your three best clips as a reporter) to resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org. For audio work samples, please provide links (SoundCloud, podcasts, or other hosted audio), not attachments via email as your application may not be received. Then complete this questionnaire in lieu of a cover letter. Applications without completed forms will not be considered.

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.