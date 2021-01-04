Louisville Public Media, home of public radio stations 89.3 WFPL, 90.5 WUOL, and 91.9 WFPK as well as the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and the Ohio Valley ReSource, seeks a broadcast professional to fill the role of Broadcast Production Technician. This position will assist production and broadcast staff with live broadcasts, pre-recorded audio specials, and podcasts.

As a member of the production and broadcast team, you will assist in managing, recording, editing and posting multiple podcasts and radio audio. You will work across all LPM platforms and properties and need to have a varied skill set to do the job at a professional standard. The position will find their role changing from show to show. This position reports to the Vice President of Operations and Technology.

The best candidate will have experience in sound editing and operating sound equipment, be detail-oriented and self-motivated, be a good problem-solver and will possess a strong technical and practical command of audio hardware and software.

What You’ll Do:

Assist the team in the design and improvement of production and operational workflow

Manage digital archives to the highest industry standard

Keep up with developments in digital and audio technology

Be a clear communicator, with openness to feedback on your performance

What We’ll Do

Invest in your professional growth through individual direction and training

Keep you connected with our industry through conferences and professional associations

Provide you an excellent benefits package that includes paid time off, health insurance and 401(k)

Invite you into a culture that is supportive, transparent, experimental and accountable

Key qualifications:

Experience with ENCO DAD

Experience with Hindenburg, Reaper, or other DAW tools

Knowledge of Wheatstone AOIP equipment and the Wheatnet broadcast standards

Proven ability to work well within a team environment while accomplishing individual projects

Desired qualifications:

3+ years of experience in radio broadcasting and/or audio production

Public radio experience

Associate’s degree in broadcasting, broadcast technology, or similar degree, or equivalent experience

Ability to operate mixing console, mix sound, edit and train staff in proper studio/recording techniques

If this is you, send a cover letter, resume, and three references to resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org. For work samples, please provide links to audio (SoundCloud, podcasts, or other hosted audio). Please do not attempt to attach large audio files via email as your application may not be received.

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.