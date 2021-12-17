Louisville Public Media seeks an experienced, creative and altogether awesome data journalist to join its prestigious news teams: the Ohio Valley ReSource, the WFPL newsroom and the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.

We offer the challenge of a job that is always new and a spot in a lively Louisville newsroom. WFPL is the anchor station for the Ohio Valley ReSource, a regional journalism collaborative reporting on economic and social change in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia. Our coverage routinely wins regional and national awards. We like to experiment.

The data reporter will work primarily with the Ohio Valley ReSource but contribute to work with all three news entities, balancing long-term projects, deep-dive investigations and development of shorter-term data products. They should be open to collaboration — both within the Louisville Public Media newsroom and with other outlets.

Besides being a great place to work in a newsroom, Louisville is a welcoming community with a thriving entrepreneurial scene, great food and dynamic culture. It’s still up for debate whether we’re located in the South or Midwest, but the city has the best parts of both.

Special consideration for candidates who have familiarity with: WordPress; Mapbox or leaflet online mapping platforms; analytics platforms such as Google Analytics and Chartbeat; Python, SQL/excel and interactive graphic platforms.

This position is based in Louisville, Kentucky. We’re willing to be flexible on relocation timeline because of the pandemic.

What You’ll Do

Fosters an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion that upholds the organization’s values and strategic goals

Adds context and engaging explanation to a reported story

Produces stories on radio, web and social

Fact-checks and understands context

Performs data analysis and visualization

Natural writing and voicing style

Collaborates with the WFPL News staff and our Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting on special projects and reports

What We’ll Do

Compensate you at a range of $49,864 and $66,600 annually

Invest in your professional growth through individual direction and training

Keep you connected with our industry through conferences and professional associations

Provide you an excellent benefits package that includes paid time off, health insurance and 401(k)

Invite you into a culture that is supportive, transparent, experimental and accountable

Continue our commitment to equity, WFPL is working through a three-year plan to improve upon the long-standing problems of racism in media

Welcome you to an inclusive newsroom that is eager to hear new and different perspectives and is dedicated to self-improvement

Key Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience, plus at least two years of experience working in a professional daily newsroom

Experience producing both print and audio stories

Active social media posting as a journalist

High-quality clips

Must be able to identify key trends in beat reporting and news coverage

Must be able to distill complex issues into understandable, conversational reports

Must be able to work occasional non-standard and weekend hours

Must be able to participate in the WFPL on-call weekend rotation

Preferred Qualifications

Photography and video skills are appreciated, but not required

Public radio experience preferred

Audio editing skills

Send a resume, three references and three work samples (stories or projects you’ve worked on in an engagement capacity, or your three best clips as a reporter) to resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org. For audio work samples, please provide links (SoundCloud, podcasts, or other hosted audio), not attachments via email, as your application may not be received.

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.