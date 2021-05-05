If you want to help create and grow new revenue streams for a public service organization on a mission to inform, inspire and empower the citizens of this diverse community through news, music and experiences, Louisville Public Media wants to hear from you.

The Digital Membership Manager is a new role within the Louisville Public Media membership team that will coordinate digital fundraising activities, developing and implementing strategies to support fundraising goals across the organization.

In collaboration with the membership, digital, engagement and content teams, this manager will seek to grow online fundraising and donor engagement programs by executing effective strategies and techniques via email, website promotions, social media, text, podcasts and other digital channels. They will play a key role in optimizing the digital audience experience in order to convert engaged users to members. This will go hand-in-hand with concurrent marketing and engagement campaigns to continue to grow the audience from which to attract future members.

Success in this role includes the ability to synthesize and adapt to trends in both the for-profit and nonprofit digital marketing and fundraising spaces, a proactive desire to identify, target and engage a curious and passionate audience, and the ability to inspire thoughtful and creative collaboration with staff across departments. The Digital Membership Manager will report directly to the Director of Membership and play a key role in the development department as we seek to grow digital engagement and revenue.

What You’ll Do

Foster an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion that upholds the organization’s values and strategic goals .

Support and augment larger strategic initiatives focused on audience development and membership acquisition, engagement and renewal campaigns.

Harness existing tools, like our websites, donation pages, email, podcasts and on-demand audio, Google adwords and social media to optimize our digital fundraising efforts.

Create, deploy and optimize compelling online communications to donors and potential donors — utilizing pop-ups, landing pages, and other tools and graphics for online fundraising activities.

Test new and emerging methods for digital member acquisition and track results in order to share learnings with the broader organization and with others in public media.

Implement best practices for digital fundraising execution that match the quality and integrity of our programming and journalism.

Ensure the timely creation, production and delivery of strategic digital membership communications, including identifying and responding to relevant content, events, trends, potential partners and ambassadors and other opportunities that arise.

Coordinate with digital and engagement departments on the management of fundraising tools on our websites, podcasts and social media.

Participate in membership drives, leading the digital efforts and assisting other membership team members as needed.

What We’ll Do

Invest in your professional growth through individual direction and training

Keep you connected with our industry through conferences and professional associations

Provide you an excellent benefits package that includes paid time off, health insurance and 401(k)

Invite you into a culture that is supportive, transparent, experimental and accountable

Key Qualifications

At least 3 years experience in digital revenue acquisition, marketing and/or digital fundraising campaign management.

Experience with building and maintaining donation forms, surveys and other user engagement features, and running reports/interpreting audience analytics.

Ability to display creativity and initiative; respond quickly and responsively.

Being a team player that is detail-oriented, organized, motivated and assertive.

Propensity for innovation and the pursuit of improvement.

Dedication to managing a variety of concurrent projects on deadline and with strong attention to detail and pride in authorship.

Effective and persuasive communication skills.

Expertise in social media advertising and Google Adwords.

Experience in Google analytics, basic web design as well as web development languages like Javascript, HTML, CSS and PHP.

Demonstrated commitment to the professional standards and ethics of fundraising, as well as an ability to uphold the professional standards of confidentiality and workplace ethics that are essential to work in a public news organization.

Preferred Qualifications

Experience with MailChimp.

Experience with Blackbaud Raiser’s Edge NXT or equivalent donor database software.

If this is you, send a cover letter, resume, and three professional references to resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org. Please specify that you’re applying for “Digital Membership Manager” when submitting your application.

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.