Director of Donor Relations (Major Gifts Officer)

The Director of Donor Relations is responsible for implementing fundraising strategies designed to increase major gift revenue to Louisville Public Media and its various programs.

The Director of Donor Relations identifies, qualifies, cultivates and stewards a portfolio of approximately 150 donors giving $2,400+ annually in support of the organization and its objectives. They report to the V.P. of Development and Marketing and will collaborate with them and the Membership Director to identify potential major donor candidates, formulate giving strategies, and prioritize annual fund giving and special projects in need of support.

Their primary responsibility will be to learn the interests and passions of donors and potential donors and encourage them to give by connecting them with relevant giving opportunities at Louisville Public Media. They should love to regularly meet and communicate with donors, as this is a primary expectation for this position.

The Director of Donor Relations should be results-oriented and accountable to agreed upon goals. Their performance will be measured by the number of meaningful connections made with potential and current major donors and resulting gifts made by those donors (first-time and annual).

What You’ll Do

Foster an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion that upholds the organization’s values and strategic goals .

Support LPM’s mission and be able to articulate its benefit to the community.

Qualify donors for a portfolio of approximately 150 major gift donors capable of giving $2,400+ annually.

Create individual goals and communication plans for each donor in their portfolio and execute on those plans, keeping good records of their efforts and learnings about donors along the way.

Work with the V.P. of Development and Marketing as well as program staff to secure program information for creating donor offers (front-end) and reporting to donors on how their giving made a difference (back-end).

Conduct virtual, telephone and in-person meetings with prospects/donors and involve the V.P. of Development and Marketing, the President, Board members and program staff as appropriate.

Perform other major gift officer duties as required, including monthly reporting that accurately reflects portfolio activity and performance.

What We’ll Do

Invest in your professional growth through individual direction and training

Keep you connected with our industry through conferences and professional associations

Provide you an excellent benefits package that includes paid time off, health insurance and 401(k)

Invite you into a culture that is supportive, transparent, experimental and accountable

Key Qualifications

A minimum of four years prior experience as a front-line fundraising professional who raised major gifts from individuals in support of a nonprofit organization.

Ability to inspire, engage and influence others to embrace the mission of public media and to give generously of their time and financial resources.

Effective verbal and written communication skills.

Exceptional interpersonal skills to strengthen relationships and build trust and respect with key donors.

Ability to synthesize and communicate complex information, including challenges and opportunities within local media.

Ability to use various available tools to research donors and donor capacity.

Ability to think strategically and creatively, work well under pressure and effectively manage details of concurrent projects and communications plans with pride of authorship.

Demonstrated commitment to a career in fundraising and to the professional standards and ethics of fundraising, as well as a demonstrated ability to uphold the professional standards of confidentiality and workplace ethics that are essential to work in a public news organization.

Must be able to work occasional non-standard and weekend hours.

Preferred Qualifications

Experience with Blackbaud Raiser’s Edge NXT or equivalent donor database software.

Experience with ResearchPoint, Wealth Engine, or other donor research software.

If this is you, send a cover letter, resume, and three professional references to resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org. Please specify that you’re applying for “Director of Donor Relations’’ when submitting your application.

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.