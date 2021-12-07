Engagement Reporter; KyCIR

Our engagement reporter will think first and foremost about building community trust, authenticity in our storytelling and cultivating connections with potential sources and audiences.

KyCIR is a six-person, Peabody Award-winning investigative team in the Louisville Public Media newsroom. We’ve got a long history of important, impactful stories, but too often, they’re not seen or heard by the people we’re working for: the Kentuckians who have been let down, ignored or outright harmed by their governments or communities.

Some lack access to our work. Others have traditionally been ignored or misrepresented by media, aren’t familiar with us or simply don’t think public media is for or about them.

This position will focus on crowdsourcing story ideas and sources as well as building community relationships. Because our dominant medium is audio, we have a great opportunity to get more community voices in our stories, too, and our ideal candidate will be passionate about audio and well-versed in editing.

This is a new position for us, and we’re modeling it after engagement efforts like that of ProPublica and the Marshall Project (this article is a good read on what it means).

This person will also lead our coordination efforts with other local media outlets who may be interested in republishing or partnering, and assist with audio production on some investigations.

What We’ll Do

Compensate you at a range of $46,000 to $55,000 annually

Invest in your professional growth through individual direction and training

Keep you connected with our industry through conferences and professional associations

Provide you an excellent benefits package that includes paid time off (including parental leave and bereavement), health insurance and 401(k)

Invite you into a culture that is supportive, transparent, experimental and accountable

Continue our commitment to equity. WFPL is working through a three-year plan to improve upon the long-standing problems of racism in media.

Welcome you to an inclusive newsroom that is eager to hear new and different perspectives and is dedicated to self-improvement.

What You’ll Do

Foster an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion that upholds the organization’s values and strategic goals

Be constantly curious about the world around you, and believe that local journalism can and should improve that world.

Partner with our investigative reporters by helping them find affected people, leading crowdsourcing efforts and overseeing a sharing strategy to help us get our work to the people who need it most.

Stay organized in your effort to oversee crowdsourcing efforts and manage responses.

Possess strong news judgment, particularly in maintaining an institutional tone, and well-versed in appropriate and respectful language about marginalized groups.

Learn about accessibility strategies for reaching audiences with limited sight, hearing, literacy challenges or learning disabilities and committed to ensuring our work better meets those needs.

Key Qualifications

At least one year of reporting experience in a professional newsroom.

Experience with gathering and producing audio (we edit in Hindenburg).

Strong news judgment, particularly when it comes to institutional tone.

Familiarity and comfort with social media platforms, spreadsheets and data.

While we’d love a candidate who’s worked specifically in engagement journalism, we recognize that very few newsrooms have dedicated engagement reporters. We welcome examples of how you’ve used engagement strategies within the context of traditional reporting.

This position is based in Louisville, Ky., and residency in Kentucky is required within the first six months of hire date.

Send a cover letter, resume and three work samples (stories or projects you’ve worked on in an engagement capacity, or your three best clips as a reporter) to resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org. For audio work samples, please provide links (SoundCloud, podcasts, or other hosted audio), not attachments via email, as your application may not be received.

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.