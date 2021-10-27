Gabrielle Jones Hired as LPM Vice President of Content

Louisville Public Media has hired Gabrielle Jones as its Vice President of Content. In this newly-created position, Jones will oversee local news and music operations for 89.3 WFPL, 90.5 WUOL, 91.9 WFPK and the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.

Jones will also work to grow on-demand audio and digital-first content, and help LPM reach the public radio audience of the future. She will be a member of the organization’s executive team.

“I have a passion for pushing media beyond traditional boundaries and a commitment to putting equity at the center of everything I do,” Jones said. “I’m very excited to be a member of a team that shares these values and consider it an honor and a privilege to join Louisville Public Media in doing this work and serving this community at this very pivotal moment.”

Jones comes to LPM from KERA in Dallas, where she is Audience Editor. She previously worked at VPM in Richmond, VA where she served in a number of roles across different areas of the organization. She is also a member of the board of directors of the Public Media Journalists Association.

LPM added the VP of Content role as part of its recent newsroom expansion.

“With our continuing newsroom growth and expansion of programming across all our services, LPM needs both a visionary and a skilled operator to lead our content operations,” said LPM President Stephen George. “I’m thrilled to welcome Gabrielle to the team. She’ll not only help us build the LPM of the future, she’ll help ensure we reach a broader audience as we do.”

Jones’ hire marks the eighth new role for LPM this year, including four new reporters and three new business staff members. LPM is also presently hiring for a business and development reporter as part of its expansion.

Jones’ first day at LPM is December 8.

###