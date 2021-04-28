The Grants Manager will collaborate with the V.P. of Development and Marketing as well as LPM program teams to lead the cultivation of strong partnerships with current and potential grant makers to fund LPM operations, programs, and special projects. They will proactively seek out new opportunities for foundation funding while maintaining a portfolio of current grants and deliverables.

Reporting to the V.P. of Development and Marketing, the Grants Manager will participate in developing grant strategy, and is ultimately responsible for managing grant timelines and deliverables for each prospective funder. The ideal candidate will be experienced in project management and collaboration. They should think strategically and creatively, and work well in deadline-driven environments.

What You’ll Do

Foster an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion that upholds the organization’s values and strategic goals .

Support LPM’s mission and be able to articulate its benefit to the community.

Proactively identify and research new and promising national, regional, and local foundation and grant-making funding sources.

Create individual goals and communication plans for each funder/prospective funder and execute on those plans in order to build and strengthen relationships and trust.

Track the details of grant contacts, deadlines, revenue and other relevant data through our CRM (Raiser’s Edge NXT) and prepare monthly reports on grant funding received, applied for, and researched.

Work with the V.P. of Development and Marketing, V.P. of Finance, and program staff to secure project information for writing compelling grant applications (front-end) and impactful, timely and accurate reporting on or before all required deadlines (back-end).

Produce and submit timely requests for support through letters of interest, grant applications, and various formal or informal proposals in order to secure new or continued funding.

Effectively define grant requirements in the proposal stage and communicate grant programming expectations effectively with program teams.

Stay abreast of trends in philanthropy and grantmaking, as well as local foundation opportunities and news.

What We’ll Do

Invest in your professional growth through individual direction and training

Keep you connected with our industry through conferences and professional associations

Provide you an excellent benefits package that includes paid time off, health insurance and 401(k)

Invite you into a culture that is supportive, transparent, experimental and accountable

Key Qualifications

Prior experience as a grants professional with a track record of garnering support from local, regional and national funders in support of a nonprofit organization.

Ability to research, synthesize and communicate complex information.

Dedication to managing a variety of concurrent projects on deadline and with strong attention to detail and pride in authorship.

Effective and persuasive written communication skills.

Ability to think strategically, creatively and tell compelling stories.

Demonstrated commitment to a career in fundraising and to the professional standards and ethics of fundraising, as well as a demonstrated ability to uphold the professional standards of confidentiality and workplace ethics that are essential to work in a public news organization.

Preferred Qualifications

Experience with Blackbaud Raiser’s Edge NXT or equivalent donor database software.

Fluent in online grant application platforms (Submittable, Benevity, GrantRequest.com, etc.)

Familiarity with grant research tools such as Foundation Directory Online, GrantStation, etc.

If this is you, send a cover letter, resume, and three professional references to resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org. Please specify that you’re applying for “Grants Manager” when submitting your application.

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.