Health Reporter

If you’re a journalist who likes to explore unexpected angles, be creative with formats and cover all aspects of health care, Louisville Public Media wants to hear from you.

We’re hiring a reporter to join our thriving local newsroom at 89.3 WFPL News, our city’s NPR affiliate, to cover health policy, public health and the myriad ways people interact with the healthcare system.

Health is a dominant, dynamic subject — from COVID-19 and personal care and public health, from government policy and the effects of revolutionary technologies to self-care and mental health. It’s an equity and justice issue. Louisville is home to one of the fastest-growing, most exciting health and science economies in the country, and this reporter brings it to life on-air and online.

They are responsible for leading WFPL health coverage on all platforms, identifying key trends in beat reporting and distilling complex issues into understandable, conversational reports. They also cover breaking news on their beat and lead coverage of the pandemic’s impact on Kentucky. Plus, the city’s business scene includes major health care companies and innovative startups working to change the way people get care.

There’s no shortage of breaking news on this beat, but we’re also looking for a reporter to delve deep into policies that affect our audience and tell the stories of people’s experiences with the health care system. You should also feel comfortable with data (there’s a lot of it) and filing open records requests, as well as making connections in all of Louisville’s diverse communities.

This is a daily beat, meaning you’ll file regular spots for radio and the web, as well as in-depth enterprise stories. You’ll collaborate with the WFPL News staff and our Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting on special projects and reports, including our podcasts and weekly call-in show “In Conversation.”

Our Health Care Reporter should have journalism experience. Experience with either health as a beat or public radio in general is preferred. We want to see an ability to identify key trends in beat reporting and news coverage, and to distill complex issues into understandable, conversational reports. We also want to see how you’ve contributed to an inclusive and supportive work environment in your previous positions.

The health reporter reports to the news editor (position currently open for hiring).

Besides being a great place to report on health care, Louisville is a welcoming community with a thriving entrepreneurial scene, great food and amazing art and culture. It’s still up for debate whether we’re located in the South or Midwest, but the city has the best parts of both regions.

What You’ll Do

Foster an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion that upholds the organization’s values and strategic goals

Produce daily and long-form journalism for all LPM platforms, including broadcast radio, the web, podcasts, occasional video, and social media

Develop and maintain source networks

Search public records and databases

Fact-check and understand context

Natural writing and voicing style

Use community engagement best practices to tell stories with communities, not just about them.

Develop skill at live interviewing

Commit to diversity in coverage and building sources across diverse races, genders and abilities

What We’ll Do

Invest in your professional growth through individual direction and training

Keep you connected with our industry through conferences and professional associations

Provide you an excellent benefits package that includes paid time off, health insurance and 401(k)

Invite you into a culture that is supportive, transparent, experimental and accountable

Key Qualifications

Minimum of 3 years of professional journalism experience or equivalent experience

Impeccable journalistic integrity and judgment

Ability to manage multiple projects concurrently

Broad interests in news, public affairs and policy

Active social media posting as a journalist

Preferred Qualifications

Participates in professional journalism groups and listservs, including public radio

Stays on top of technology, nonprofit news and storytelling advances

Public radio experience preferred

Fluency in multiple languages preferred

If this is you, send a resume, three references and three work samples (stories or projects you’ve edited, or your three best clips as a reporter) to resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org. For audio work samples, please provide links (SoundCloud, podcasts, or other hosted audio), not attachments via email as your application may not be received. Then complete this questionnaire in lieu of a cover letter. Applications without completed forms will not be considered.

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.