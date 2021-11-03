Louisville Public Media hires Aprile Rickert as WFPL health reporter

Louisville Public Media has hired Aprile Rickert as the health reporter for 89.3 WFPL. As the latest addition to the WFPL News team, she’ll lead health coverage on all platforms, covering the latest in pandemic news, advancements at regional health care companies and key health trends impacting people in our region.

“I am thrilled to be joining such a talented newsroom at WFPL and to be able to tell important stories in a new way,” Rickert said. “Health reporting is such a versatile beat, and I am ready to jump in and tackle things like the ongoing fallout of the pandemic and its effects on kids, the barriers to access to care and the many other issues that impact the health of our communities.”

Rickert comes to WFPL from the News and Tribune in Southern Indiana, where she covered crime and courts as a senior reporter. A New Albany native, she spent nearly two decades in Louisville before recently moving back across the river to Jeffersonville.

“We cannot wait to have Aprile join our team. With her journalistic chops, her intersectional approach to health coverage and her deep local sourcing, she’ll make an excellent addition to the newsroom,” said Clare Roth, WFPL news editor.

Rickert is the fourth reporter hired as part of LPM’s newsroom expansion. The organization also recently hired Gabrielle Jones as Vice President of Content, and it’s presently hiring for a business and development reporter.

Rickert’s first day is November 15.