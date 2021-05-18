Louisville Public Media Hires Roberto Roldan as 89.3 WFPL City Government and Politics Reporter

Louisville Public Media has hired Roberto Roldan as City Government and Politics Reporter for 89.3 WFPL. In this role, Roldan will cover local government, public institutions and how officials’ decisions affect people who live in Louisville.

He said he fell in love with Louisville in 2015, when he was an intern at the Courier-Journal.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be coming back,” Roldan said. “I’m looking forward to covering Louisville’s dynamic politics, amplifying voices that are traditionally shut out and empowering residents to hold their representatives accountable.”

Roldan comes to WFPL from Virginia Public Media, the NPR affiliate in Richmond, Va. He covers the Richmond City Council, Mayor’s Office and other issues of policy and equity affecting communities across the city. He also previously worked with WUSF and the Tampa Bay Times.

He is the first member of the new WFPL City Team, led by City Editor Amina Elahi.

“I can’t wait to have Roberto immerse himself in Louisville and the WFPL newsroom,” Elahi said. “He is skilled as a journalist and radio professional, and will surely use his talents to make news and issues in Louisville accessible and impactful to anyone who cares about the city.”

Roldan’s first day at WFPL will be June 1.