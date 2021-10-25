Want to help ensure news deserts in Kentucky and the Appalachian region have access to thoughtful, relevant public service journalism?

Louisville Public Media is looking for a managing editor for our two collaboratives: Kentucky Public Radio, which serves a statewide audience, and the Ohio Valley ReSource, our regional journalism collaborative that stretches across Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia.

The Managing Editor of Collaboratives oversees and coordinates statewide coverage for Kentucky stations, managing our Capitol Reporter and streamlining daily and enterprise stories in coordination with our partners: Louisville Public Media, WKYU, WKMS and WEKU.

They also oversee and coordinate coverage for OVR. The ReSource team of eight journalists uses radio, data and video to craft stories that promote understanding, empathy and engagement. We tell the human stories behind the region’s economy, energy, environment, food, health, criminal justice system, and infrastructure.

We’re looking for a leader who runs toward the news and lets curiosity push past headlines and talking points. We care as much about why news happens as how it does. We believe local journalism should illuminate complex issues, hold power to account and connect audiences with civic life. We believe local journalism should be transparent and independent. And we believe local journalism should represent the communities it serves, both in coverage and staff.

We’re seeking to hire an editor and project manager who can bring a clear vision for in-depth statewide and regional journalism and the skills to implement it. We want an empathetic leader who can galvanize a team of reporters who work remotely by design.

Our next managing editor will help train and mentor our team. OVR reporters are supervised by leadership at their home stations, so organizational skills and a collaborative approach are essential. You’ll be a partner in the reporters’ work, facilitating journalistic connections, elevating work throughout the state and region, and supporting your direct report through one-on-one and outside training.

We want a leader with an open ear who is clear in their decisions and expectations, who’s firm and supportive of their team, who is self-reflective and constantly learning. The way we do our work is as important as the work we do. This person will be a thoughtful colleague and cultural champion.

This position is remote-optional, although the Managing Editor of Collaboratives will be expected to locate in our coverage region within six months of starting. The Managing Editor of Collaboratives is an employee of Louisville Public Media and reports to our News Director.

What You’ll Do

Foster an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion that upholds the organization’s values and strategic goals

Lead news and features coverage for Kentucky Public Radio, managing the state Capitol reporter and coordinating coverage among partner stations

Lead news and features coverage in OVR’s multi-platform newsroom, managing OVR work for broadcast and digital

Proactively work with news directors at partner stations as the primary point of contact for collaboratives. The managing editor is responsible for working with reporters to identify areas of focus and coverage, helping form short- and long-term story ideas and editing web and radio content

Edit radio spots and features, and work with Louisville Public Media’s VP of Digital to manage and advance digital presence

Maintain journalistic and ethical standards established by LPM and the Society of Professional Journalists

Participate in professional journalism groups and listservs

Stay on top of media, technology and storytelling advances

Train and mentor reporters in line with their professional goals

Actively participate in grant applications and reports to fund collaborative work

What We’ll Do

Compensate you at a range of $65,000 to $75,000 per year

Invest in your professional growth through individual direction and training

Keep you connected with our industry through conferences and professional associations

Provide you an excellent benefits package that includes paid time off, health insurance and 401(k)

Invite you into a culture that is supportive, transparent, experimental and accountable

Continue our commitment to equity. LPM is working through a plan to improve upon the long-standing problems of racism in media

Welcome you to an inclusive organization that is eager to hear new and different perspectives and is dedicated to self-improvement

Key Qualifications

At least five years of experience working in a daily newsroom, including in an editorial or management role

Demonstrated ability to report, write, and edit stories on deadline for multiple platforms, including social media

Excellent working knowledge of journalism ethics, news law, and AP style

Active social media posting as a professional journalist

Must be able to work occasional non-standard and weekend hours

If this is you, send a cover letter, resume, and three professional references to resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org. Please specify that you’re applying for “OVR Managing Editor” when submitting your application. In your cover letter, please tell us your philosophy of editing and critique. Please also share how you’ll help ensure under-represented voices are included in our coverage.

We recognize candidates might not fit every qualification. If that’s you, we encourage you to apply regardless.

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.