Race and Equity Reporter

If you’re a journalist who likes to explore unexpected angles, be creative with formats and cover all aspects of race and equity, Louisville Public Media wants to hear from you.

We’re hiring a reporter to join our thriving local newsroom at 89.3 WFPL News, our city’s NPR affiliate, to cover race and equity.

This reporter tells stories about race and equity in Louisville, collaborating with other reporters where these issues inevitably overlap with health, education, environment, art and politics. They introduce us to the people affected by systemic and historic racism, amplify the voices of those working to change it, and alert us when platitudes and initiatives from people in power don’t carry the weight to create real change.

The coverage focus will be fluid and driven by issues of the moment, and this reporter will be well-versed in current events, trends in advocacy and academic or expert schools of thought on race and equity. This reporter will bring a powerful narrative storytelling and accountability-driven investigative strategies to bear on inequality.

This beat also encompasses storytelling and accountability journalism around gender, LGBTQ issues, disability access, religion and all the other intersections where racism and other forms of discrimination meet and overlap. They will also cover breaking news on their beat. The successful applicant will clearly outline how they’ve contributed to an inclusive and supportive work environment in previous positions.

This position reports to the city editor.

This is a daily beat, meaning you’ll file regular spots for radio and the web, as well as in-depth enterprise stories. You’ll collaborate with the WFPL News staff and our Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting on special projects and reports, including our podcasts and weekly call-in show “In Conversation.”

Besides being a great place to report on race and equity, Louisville is a welcoming community with a thriving entrepreneurial scene, great food and amazing art and culture. It’s still up for debate whether we’re located in the South or Midwest, but the city has the best parts of both regions.

What You’ll Do

Foster an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion that upholds the organization’s values and strategic goals

Produce daily and long-form journalism for all LPM platforms, including broadcast radio, the web, podcasts, occasional video, and social media

Develop and maintain source networks

Search public records and databases

Fact-check and understand context

Natural writing and voicing style

Use community engagement best practices to tell stories with communities, not just about them.

Develop skill at live interviewing

Commit to diversity in coverage and building sources across diverse races, genders and abilities

What We’ll Do

Invest in your professional growth through individual direction and training

Keep you connected with our industry through conferences and professional associations

Provide you an excellent benefits package that includes paid time off, health insurance and 401(k)

Invite you into a culture that is supportive, transparent, experimental and accountable

Key Qualifications

Minimum of 3 years of professional journalism experience or equivalent experience

Impeccable journalistic integrity and judgment

Ability to manage multiple projects concurrently

Broad interests in news, public affairs and policy

Active social media posting as a journalist

Preferred Qualifications

Participates in professional journalism groups and listservs, including public radio

Stays on top of technology, nonprofit news and storytelling advances

Public radio experience preferred

Fluency in multiple languages preferred

If this is you, send a resume, three references and three work samples (stories or projects you’ve edited, or your three best clips as a reporter) to resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org. For audio work samples, please provide links (SoundCloud, podcasts, or other hosted audio), not attachments via email as your application may not be received. Then complete this questionnaire in lieu of a cover letter. Applications without completed forms will not be considered.

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.