Waterfront Wednesday Past Lineups Chronology

Waterfront Wednesday Chronology
2002
May: Gladstone, Ike Reilly, Janah
June : Llama, Maia Sharp
July: Andy Stochansky, Tim Krekel
Aug: My Morning Jacket, Drive By Truckers, Jason Ringenberg
Sep: Roman Candle, Feel, Kaydi Johnson
2003
May: Tim Krekel, Jessie Harris
June: Digby, Happy Chichester (Former lead man for Howlin Maggie or Royal Crescent Mob), Butterfly Boucher
July: Alex Tench, Jesse Harris & the Ferdinandos, East Mountain South, John Eddie, Maktub
Aug: Hell’s ½ Acre, Los Lonely Boys, Scott Miller & the Commonwealth, Sonny Landreth
Sep: Lizzie West, The Cash Brothers, Sue O’Neil and the Blue Seville
2004
May: Bonepony, Hell’s ½ Acre, Mofro
June: Bob Schneider, Melissa Ferrick, Ellis Hooks
July: VHS or Beta, Pine Club, David Mead
Aug: Peter Searcy, Tim Krekel, Paul Thorn
Sep: The Middlemen, Ben Arnold, Chuck Prophet
2005
Apr: Rosavelt, Maia Sharp, Merediths
May: Danielia Cotton, Carbon Leaf, The Silos
June: Over The Rhine, Fire The Saddle, ? (Francis Dunnery cancelled)
July: mofro, Spottiswoode and His Enemies, Hayes Carl
Aug: Del McCoury Band, Tim Krekel, Jeff Black
Sep: The Duhks, Hem, The Navigators, Shannon McNally
2006
Apr: Duncan Sheik, Martin Sexton, Robinella
May: Indigenous, Kieran Kane, Kevin Welch & Fats Kaplan, Tyrone Cotton
June: Jackie Greene, The Gabe Dixon Band, Amy LaVere
July: Todd Snider, Strays Don’t Sleep, Slackshop
Aug: Old Crow Medicine Show, Scott Miller & the Commonwealth, The Betweeners
Sep: Cracker, Soul, Inc., Bonepony
2007
Apr: Los Straitjackets w/Big Sandy, Tony Furtado, Last Town Chorus
May: Jonatha Brooke (w/band), Gran Bel Fisher (w/band), Cabin
June: Mark Olson, Willy Porter, Ultratone
July: The Avett Brothers, Peter Searcy, Willy Mason
Aug: The Cherryholmes, Adrienne Young and Little Sadie, KY Sassafras
Sep: Tim Krekel Orchestra, Kim Richey Band, Hoots & Hellmouth
2008
Apr: The Whigs, Wild Sweet Orange, Griffin House
May: Back Door Slam, Jim White, Mike Farris
June: Sonny Landreth, The Elders, Katie Herzig
July: Shake Anderson Band, Danielia Cotton, Dave Barnes
Aug: VHS or Beta, Seepeople, Ben Sollee
Sep: Paul Thorn, Langhorne Slim, John Mann
2009
Apr: Todd Snider, Extra Golden, Tony Furtado (solo)
May: The Meat Puppets, The Features, Broken Spurs
June: Hill Country Revue, Jonell Mosser, Guggenheim Grotto
July: Josh Ritter, Sam Roberts Band, Young Dubliners
Aug: Cracker, Will Hoge, Great Lake Swimmers
Sep: Bell X1, Company of Thieves, Workers
2010
Apr: The Holmes Brothers, Legendary Shack Shakers, Otis Gibbs
May: Josh Rouse, ALO, Backyard Tire Fire
June: Carney Joshua James, Sonos
July: Tift Merritt, Dawes, Robert Francis
Aug: These United States, Dan Mangan Band, Audra Mae
Sep: Great Big Sea, Ike Reilly Assasination, The Seedy Seeds
2011 – 10th Season
Apr: Walk the Moon, Sarah Jaffe, The Deloreans
May: Over the Rhine, Cabin, Harper Blynn
June: Nicole Atkins, Abigail Washburn, Scars On 45
July: Hayes Carll, Ponderosa, Uh Huh Baby Yeah
Aug: Sarah Jaffe, Ha Ha Tonka, Katie Herzig
Sep: They Might Be Giants, J. Roddy Walston & The Business, The Deloreans
2012
Apr: JC Brooks & The Uptown Sound, Sugar + The Hi-Lows, the Tunesmiths
May: The Elders, Joseph Arthur, Vessel
June: Trampled By Turtles, The Walkmen, These United States
July: J.D. McPherson, Matt the Electrician, Audra Mae
Aug: Jukebox the Ghost, Tift Merritt, Whistle Peak
Sep: Everest, Shemekia Copeland, Dave Moisan
2013
Apr: Ra Ra Riot, Leagues, A Lion Named Roar
May: The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, The Lone Bellow, The Staves
June: Kopecky Family Band, Happy Chichester, Appalatin
July: Little Green Cars, Randall Bramblett Band, Quiet Hollers
Aug: Laura Marling, Sons of Fathers, Justin Paul Lewis
Sep: J. Roddy Walston & The Business, Scott Miller & The Commonwealth, Vandaveer
2014
Apr: Moon Taxi, The Apache Relay, House Ghost
May: Spanish Gold, Broken Spurs, Starbilly
June: The Old 97s, The Whigs, Dawn Landes
July: Ben Sollee & Friends, The Deloreans, Steelism
Aug: Shovels & Rope, The Wild Feathers, Tim Easton
Sep: Lake Street Dive, The 23 String Band, Sean Rowe
2015
Apr: Shakey Graves, J.D. McPherson, Nicki Bluhm & The Gamblers
May: Civil Twilight, Jukebox the Ghost, Small Time Napoleon
June: Pokey LaFarge, Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn, T. Hardy Morris
July: Fantastic Negrito, Strand of Oaks, American Aquarium
Aug: Anderson East, Maia Sharp, Twin Limb
Sep: Waxfang, Here We Go Magic, Vandaveer
2016
Apr: 1200, Liz Vice, Rayland Baxter
May: Paul Thorn, The Howling Tongues, Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters
June: Hayes Carll, Dylan LeBlanc, Brenda
July: Brett Dennen, Lucius, Kaleo
Aug: Dr. Dundiff & Friends, Bright Light Social Hour, Bonnie Bishop
Sep: Nada Surf, OJR, Howell Dawdy
2017
Apr: Murder By Death, Whitehorse, Maximon
May: The Mavericks, Hollis Brown, Peter Searcy
June: Pokey LaFarge, Robyn Hitchcock, Carly Johnson
July: Strand of Oaks, Low Cut Connie, Zach Longoria Project
Aug: Iron & Wine, James Lindsey, In Lightning (Louisville Showcase)
Sep: Anderson East, The Secret Sisters, Brooks Ritter
2018
Apr: Lissie, The Weeks, Phourist and the Protons
May: J. Roddy Walston and the Business, Sunflower Bean, Parker Milsap
June: Bettye Lavette, Ruen Brothers, Dr. Dundiff w/Otis Junior
July: Over the Rhine, Bully, Curio Key Club
Aug: Wild Child, The Suffers, Katie Toupin
Sep: Car Seat Headrest, The Artisanals, Love Jones
2019
Apr: Lucy Daycus, Darlingside, Mama Said String Band
May: Dylan Leblanc, Adia Victoria, Bridge 19
June: Jukebox the Ghost w/Louisville Civic Orchestra, Erika Wennerstrom, Electric Garden
July: The War & Treaty, Haley Heynderickx, Dave Ernst and the Early Favorites
Aug: John Paul White, Devon Gilfillian, C2 and the Brothers Reed
Sep: Josh Ritter, Amanda Shires, Shake Anderson
2020
SEASON CANCELLED DUE TO COVID-19