Waterfront Wednesday Past Lineups Chronology

Waterfront Wednesday Chronology

2002

May: Gladstone, Ike Reilly, Janah

June : Llama, Maia Sharp

July: Andy Stochansky, Tim Krekel

Aug: My Morning Jacket, Drive By Truckers, Jason Ringenberg

Sep: Roman Candle, Feel, Kaydi Johnson

2003

May: Tim Krekel, Jessie Harris

June: Digby, Happy Chichester (Former lead man for Howlin Maggie or Royal Crescent Mob), Butterfly Boucher

July: Alex Tench, Jesse Harris & the Ferdinandos, East Mountain South, John Eddie, Maktub

Aug: Hell’s ½ Acre, Los Lonely Boys, Scott Miller & the Commonwealth, Sonny Landreth

Sep: Lizzie West, The Cash Brothers, Sue O’Neil and the Blue Seville

2004

May: Bonepony, Hell’s ½ Acre, Mofro

June: Bob Schneider, Melissa Ferrick, Ellis Hooks

July: VHS or Beta, Pine Club, David Mead

Aug: Peter Searcy, Tim Krekel, Paul Thorn

Sep: The Middlemen, Ben Arnold, Chuck Prophet

2005

Apr: Rosavelt, Maia Sharp, Merediths

May: Danielia Cotton, Carbon Leaf, The Silos

June: Over The Rhine, Fire The Saddle, ? (Francis Dunnery cancelled)

July: mofro, Spottiswoode and His Enemies, Hayes Carl

Aug: Del McCoury Band, Tim Krekel, Jeff Black

Sep: The Duhks, Hem, The Navigators, Shannon McNally

2006

Apr: Duncan Sheik, Martin Sexton, Robinella

May: Indigenous, Kieran Kane, Kevin Welch & Fats Kaplan, Tyrone Cotton

June: Jackie Greene, The Gabe Dixon Band, Amy LaVere

July: Todd Snider, Strays Don’t Sleep, Slackshop

Aug: Old Crow Medicine Show, Scott Miller & the Commonwealth, The Betweeners

Sep: Cracker, Soul, Inc., Bonepony

2007

Apr: Los Straitjackets w/Big Sandy, Tony Furtado, Last Town Chorus

May: Jonatha Brooke (w/band), Gran Bel Fisher (w/band), Cabin

June: Mark Olson, Willy Porter, Ultratone

July: The Avett Brothers, Peter Searcy, Willy Mason

Aug: The Cherryholmes, Adrienne Young and Little Sadie, KY Sassafras

Sep: Tim Krekel Orchestra, Kim Richey Band, Hoots & Hellmouth

2008

Apr: The Whigs, Wild Sweet Orange, Griffin House

May: Back Door Slam, Jim White, Mike Farris

June: Sonny Landreth, The Elders, Katie Herzig

July: Shake Anderson Band, Danielia Cotton, Dave Barnes

Aug: VHS or Beta, Seepeople, Ben Sollee

Sep: Paul Thorn, Langhorne Slim, John Mann

2009

Apr: Todd Snider, Extra Golden, Tony Furtado (solo)

May: The Meat Puppets, The Features, Broken Spurs

June: Hill Country Revue, Jonell Mosser, Guggenheim Grotto

July: Josh Ritter, Sam Roberts Band, Young Dubliners

Aug: Cracker, Will Hoge, Great Lake Swimmers

Sep: Bell X1, Company of Thieves, Workers

2010

Apr: The Holmes Brothers, Legendary Shack Shakers, Otis Gibbs

May: Josh Rouse, ALO, Backyard Tire Fire

June: Carney Joshua James, Sonos

July: Tift Merritt, Dawes, Robert Francis

Aug: These United States, Dan Mangan Band, Audra Mae

Sep: Great Big Sea, Ike Reilly Assasination, The Seedy Seeds

2011 – 10th Season

Apr: Walk the Moon, Sarah Jaffe, The Deloreans

May: Over the Rhine, Cabin, Harper Blynn

June: Nicole Atkins, Abigail Washburn, Scars On 45

July: Hayes Carll, Ponderosa, Uh Huh Baby Yeah

Aug: Sarah Jaffe, Ha Ha Tonka, Katie Herzig

Sep: They Might Be Giants, J. Roddy Walston & The Business, The Deloreans

2012

Apr: JC Brooks & The Uptown Sound, Sugar + The Hi-Lows, the Tunesmiths

May: The Elders, Joseph Arthur, Vessel

June: Trampled By Turtles, The Walkmen, These United States

July: J.D. McPherson, Matt the Electrician, Audra Mae

Aug: Jukebox the Ghost, Tift Merritt, Whistle Peak

Sep: Everest, Shemekia Copeland, Dave Moisan

2013

Apr: Ra Ra Riot, Leagues, A Lion Named Roar

May: The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, The Lone Bellow, The Staves

June: Kopecky Family Band, Happy Chichester, Appalatin

July: Little Green Cars, Randall Bramblett Band, Quiet Hollers

Aug: Laura Marling, Sons of Fathers, Justin Paul Lewis

Sep: J. Roddy Walston & The Business, Scott Miller & The Commonwealth, Vandaveer

2014

Apr: Moon Taxi, The Apache Relay, House Ghost

May: Spanish Gold, Broken Spurs, Starbilly

June: The Old 97s, The Whigs, Dawn Landes

July: Ben Sollee & Friends, The Deloreans, Steelism

Aug: Shovels & Rope, The Wild Feathers, Tim Easton

Sep: Lake Street Dive, The 23 String Band, Sean Rowe

2015

Apr: Shakey Graves, J.D. McPherson, Nicki Bluhm & The Gamblers

May: Civil Twilight, Jukebox the Ghost, Small Time Napoleon

June: Pokey LaFarge, Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn, T. Hardy Morris

July: Fantastic Negrito, Strand of Oaks, American Aquarium

Aug: Anderson East, Maia Sharp, Twin Limb

Sep: Waxfang, Here We Go Magic, Vandaveer

2016

Apr: 1200, Liz Vice, Rayland Baxter

May: Paul Thorn, The Howling Tongues, Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters

June: Hayes Carll, Dylan LeBlanc, Brenda

July: Brett Dennen, Lucius, Kaleo

Aug: Dr. Dundiff & Friends, Bright Light Social Hour, Bonnie Bishop

Sep: Nada Surf, OJR, Howell Dawdy

2017

Apr: Murder By Death, Whitehorse, Maximon

May: The Mavericks, Hollis Brown, Peter Searcy

June: Pokey LaFarge, Robyn Hitchcock, Carly Johnson

July: Strand of Oaks, Low Cut Connie, Zach Longoria Project

Aug: Iron & Wine, James Lindsey, In Lightning (Louisville Showcase)

Sep: Anderson East, The Secret Sisters, Brooks Ritter

2018

Apr: Lissie, The Weeks, Phourist and the Protons

May: J. Roddy Walston and the Business, Sunflower Bean, Parker Milsap

June: Bettye Lavette, Ruen Brothers, Dr. Dundiff w/Otis Junior

July: Over the Rhine, Bully, Curio Key Club

Aug: Wild Child, The Suffers, Katie Toupin

Sep: Car Seat Headrest, The Artisanals, Love Jones

2019

Apr: Lucy Daycus, Darlingside, Mama Said String Band

May: Dylan Leblanc, Adia Victoria, Bridge 19

June: Jukebox the Ghost w/Louisville Civic Orchestra, Erika Wennerstrom, Electric Garden

July: The War & Treaty, Haley Heynderickx, Dave Ernst and the Early Favorites

Aug: John Paul White, Devon Gilfillian, C2 and the Brothers Reed

Sep: Josh Ritter, Amanda Shires, Shake Anderson

2020

SEASON CANCELLED DUE TO COVID-19