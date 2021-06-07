Waterfront Wednesday Past Lineups Chronology

 

 2002

May:  Gladstone,  Ike Reilly, Janah

June :  Llama, Maia Sharp

July:  Andy Stochansky, Tim Krekel

Aug:  My Morning Jacket, Drive By Truckers, Jason Ringenberg

Sep:  Roman Candle, Feel, Kaydi Johnson

 

2003

May:  Tim Krekel, Jessie Harris

June:  Digby, Happy Chichester (Former lead man for Howlin Maggie or Royal Crescent Mob), Butterfly Boucher

July:  Alex Tench, Jesse Harris & the Ferdinandos, East Mountain South, John Eddie, Maktub

Aug:  Hell’s ½ Acre, Los Lonely Boys, Scott Miller & the Commonwealth, Sonny Landreth

Sep:  Lizzie West, The Cash Brothers, Sue O’Neil and the Blue Seville

 

2004

May:  Bonepony, Hell’s ½ Acre, Mofro

June:  Bob Schneider, Melissa Ferrick, Ellis Hooks

July:  VHS or Beta, Pine Club, David Mead

Aug:  Peter Searcy, Tim Krekel, Paul Thorn

Sep:  The Middlemen, Ben Arnold, Chuck Prophet

 

2005

Apr:  Rosavelt, Maia Sharp, Merediths

May:  Danielia Cotton, Carbon Leaf, The Silos

June:  Over The Rhine, Fire The Saddle, ? (Francis Dunnery cancelled)

July:  mofro, Spottiswoode and His Enemies, Hayes Carl

Aug:  Del McCoury Band, Tim Krekel, Jeff Black

Sep:  The Duhks, Hem, The Navigators, Shannon McNally

 

2006

Apr:  Duncan Sheik, Martin Sexton, Robinella

May:  Indigenous, Kieran Kane, Kevin Welch & Fats Kaplan, Tyrone Cotton

June:  Jackie Greene, The Gabe Dixon Band, Amy LaVere

July:  Todd Snider, Strays Don’t Sleep, Slackshop

Aug:  Old Crow Medicine Show, Scott Miller & the Commonwealth, The Betweeners  

Sep:  Cracker, Soul, Inc., Bonepony

 

2007

Apr:  Los Straitjackets w/Big Sandy, Tony Furtado, Last Town Chorus

May:  Jonatha Brooke (w/band), Gran Bel Fisher (w/band), Cabin

June:  Mark Olson, Willy Porter, Ultratone

July:  The Avett Brothers, Peter Searcy, Willy Mason

Aug:  The Cherryholmes, Adrienne Young and Little Sadie, KY Sassafras

Sep:  Tim Krekel Orchestra, Kim Richey Band, Hoots & Hellmouth

 

2008

Apr:  The Whigs, Wild Sweet Orange, Griffin House

May:  Back Door Slam, Jim White, Mike Farris

June:  Sonny Landreth, The Elders, Katie Herzig

July:  Shake Anderson Band, Danielia Cotton, Dave Barnes

Aug:  VHS or Beta, Seepeople, Ben Sollee

Sep:  Paul Thorn, Langhorne Slim, John Mann

 

2009

Apr:  Todd Snider, Extra Golden, Tony Furtado (solo)

May:  The Meat Puppets, The Features, Broken Spurs

June:  Hill Country Revue, Jonell Mosser, Guggenheim Grotto

July:  Josh Ritter, Sam Roberts Band, Young Dubliners

Aug:  Cracker, Will Hoge, Great Lake Swimmers

Sep:  Bell X1, Company of Thieves, Workers

 

2010

Apr:  The Holmes Brothers, Legendary Shack Shakers, Otis Gibbs

May:  Josh Rouse, ALO, Backyard Tire Fire

June:  Carney Joshua James, Sonos

July:  Tift Merritt, Dawes, Robert Francis

Aug:  These United States, Dan Mangan Band, Audra Mae

Sep:  Great Big Sea, Ike Reilly Assasination, The Seedy Seeds

 

2011 – 10th Season

Apr:  Walk the Moon, Sarah Jaffe, The Deloreans

May:  Over the Rhine, Cabin, Harper Blynn

June:  Nicole Atkins, Abigail Washburn, Scars On 45

July:  Hayes Carll, Ponderosa, Uh Huh Baby Yeah

Aug:  Sarah Jaffe, Ha Ha Tonka, Katie Herzig

Sep:  They Might Be Giants, J. Roddy Walston & The Business, The Deloreans

 

2012

Apr:  JC Brooks & The Uptown Sound, Sugar + The Hi-Lows, the Tunesmiths

May:  The Elders, Joseph Arthur, Vessel

June:  Trampled By Turtles, The Walkmen, These United States

July:  J.D. McPherson, Matt the Electrician, Audra Mae

Aug:  Jukebox the Ghost, Tift Merritt, Whistle Peak

Sep:  Everest, Shemekia Copeland, Dave Moisan

 

2013

Apr:  Ra Ra Riot, Leagues, A Lion Named Roar

May:  The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, The Lone Bellow, The Staves

June:  Kopecky Family Band, Happy Chichester, Appalatin

July:  Little Green Cars, Randall Bramblett Band, Quiet Hollers

Aug:  Laura Marling, Sons of Fathers, Justin Paul Lewis

Sep:  J. Roddy Walston & The Business, Scott Miller & The Commonwealth, Vandaveer

 

2014

Apr:  Moon Taxi, The Apache Relay, House Ghost

May:  Spanish Gold, Broken Spurs, Starbilly

June:  The Old 97s, The Whigs, Dawn Landes

July:  Ben Sollee & Friends, The Deloreans, Steelism

Aug:  Shovels & Rope, The Wild Feathers, Tim Easton

Sep:  Lake Street Dive, The 23 String Band, Sean Rowe

 

2015

Apr:  Shakey Graves, J.D. McPherson, Nicki Bluhm & The Gamblers

May:  Civil Twilight, Jukebox the Ghost, Small Time Napoleon

June:  Pokey LaFarge, Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn, T. Hardy Morris

July:  Fantastic Negrito, Strand of Oaks, American Aquarium

Aug:  Anderson East, Maia Sharp, Twin Limb

Sep:  Waxfang, Here We Go Magic, Vandaveer

 

2016

Apr:  1200, Liz Vice, Rayland Baxter

May:  Paul Thorn, The Howling Tongues, Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters

June:  Hayes Carll, Dylan LeBlanc, Brenda

July:  Brett Dennen, Lucius, Kaleo

Aug:  Dr. Dundiff & Friends, Bright Light Social Hour, Bonnie Bishop

Sep:  Nada Surf, OJR, Howell Dawdy

 

2017

Apr:  Murder By Death, Whitehorse, Maximon

May:  The Mavericks, Hollis Brown, Peter Searcy

June:  Pokey LaFarge, Robyn Hitchcock, Carly Johnson

July:  Strand of Oaks, Low Cut Connie, Zach Longoria Project

Aug:  Iron & Wine, James Lindsey, In Lightning (Louisville Showcase)

Sep:  Anderson East, The Secret Sisters, Brooks Ritter

 

2018

Apr:  Lissie, The Weeks, Phourist and the Protons

May:  J. Roddy Walston and the Business, Sunflower Bean, Parker Milsap

June:  Bettye Lavette, Ruen Brothers, Dr. Dundiff w/Otis Junior

July:  Over the Rhine, Bully, Curio Key Club

Aug:  Wild Child, The Suffers, Katie Toupin

Sep:  Car Seat Headrest, The Artisanals, Love Jones

 

2019

Apr:  Lucy Daycus, Darlingside, Mama Said String Band

May:  Dylan Leblanc, Adia Victoria, Bridge 19

June:  Jukebox the Ghost w/Louisville Civic Orchestra, Erika Wennerstrom, Electric Garden

July:  The War & Treaty, Haley Heynderickx, Dave Ernst and the Early Favorites

Aug:  John Paul White, Devon Gilfillian, C2 and the Brothers Reed

Sep:  Josh Ritter, Amanda Shires, Shake Anderson

 

2020

SEASON CANCELLED DUE TO COVID-19

 