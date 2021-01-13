WFPL News Editor

Louisville Public Media, a dynamic and growing public media company, seeks a News Editor to lead a motivated group of reporters in a city with a competitive civic news environment.

We’re looking for a leader who runs toward the news, who can meet the pace and chaos of the news cycle with clear direction and whose curiosity pushes them past headlines and talking points. We care as much about why news happens as how it does. We also want an editor who looks for those moments of uplift that balance the news cycle with curiosity and joy.

LPM operates three public radio stations: WFPL-FM, an NPR news station; WUOL-FM, a classical music station; and WFPK-FM, a contemporary music station. Our newsroom includes the Peabody Award-winning Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting (KyCIR) and the Ohio Valley ReSource (OVR), a regional newsroom that covers Appalachia.

We believe local journalism should illuminate complex issues, hold power to account and connect audiences with civic life. It should feed curiosity and spark exploration. And it should represent the communities it serves, both in diversity of coverage and staff.

Working under the WFPL News Director, the News Editor is responsible for leading a team of beat reporters and shaping the newsroom’s coverage across those beats on all platforms. They will ensure the station delivers daily news that reveals the complexities and intersections of the various issues and institutions that make Louisville what it is, all in accordance with the highest journalistic integrity. They will manage reporters covering education, the environment, health and Southern Indiana. They must maintain deep knowledge of the stakeholders, institutions, officials and current and emerging issues around the topics covered by the reporters they manage.

The News Editor will work closely with the City Editor and other LPM news leaders to ensure timely storytelling and hold leaders accountable on behalf of our audience. This position will require occasional non-standard and weekend hours.

What You’ll Do

Foster an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion that upholds the organization’s values and strategic goals

Direct daily and long-term coverage for reporters, using informed decision-making and good news judgment, strong editorial guidance and supervisory skills

Manage team of reporters covering Health, Education, Environment and Indiana

Conduct regular planning meetings for the team and one-on-one meetings with individual reporters to discuss coverage, ideas and goals

Edit daily copy and audio from team’s reporters for all platforms

Be willing to step in, if needed, to report on breaking news

Be willing to assist reporters from other teams when needed

Coordinate with News Director, City Editor and other news leaders, including “In Conversation” team, to ensure timely, coordinated coverage that puts the audience’s interests at the forefront

Use social media for listening, sourcing, engagement and distribution

Work with News Director in hiring reporters

What We’ll Do

Invest in your professional growth through individual direction and training

Keep you connected with our industry through conferences and professional associations

Provide you an excellent benefits package that includes paid time off, health insurance and 401(k)

Invite you into a culture that is supportive, transparent, experimental and accountable

Key Qualifications

Minimum of 5 years of professional journalism experience

Experience as an editor or supervising producer, or relevant experience

Impeccable journalistic integrity and editorial judgment

Proven ability to work in a fast-moving news environment and a willingness to take creative risks

Commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in both news coverage and the team you manage

Broad interests in news, investigative journalism, public policy, and arts and culture

If this is you, send a resume, three references and three work samples (stories or projects you’ve edited, or your three best clips as a reporter) to resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org, and complete this simple Google Form instead of a cover letter. For audio work samples, please provide links (SoundCloud, podcasts, or other hosted audio), not attachments via email as your application may not be received.

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.