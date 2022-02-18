89.3 WFPL Will Bring Kentuckiana Voices To National NPR Audiences Through ‘1A Remaking America’ Collaboration

Two-Year Public Media Partnership Will Explore Local Threats To America’s Democracy

Louisville, KY – 89.3 WFPL News Louisville will bring more stories from Kentuckiana to the national audience of the daily weekday newsmagazine program 1A through 1A Remaking America. A two-year collaborative effort, 1A Remaking America will examine the local causes and effects of a nationally growing distrust in institutions. This project will build off the trailblazing work of 1A Across America and continue the trusted local reporting of WFPL.

The 1A Remaking America collaborative project is supported by a $750,000 grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and will be spearheaded by WAMU 88.5, Washington’s NPR station and the station that produces 1A. Over the course of two years, WFPL and six other public media stations will be an editorial partner to WAMU – the WFPL news team will work closely with 1A’s production team to source stories, conduct live broadcasts and events, produce collaborative content and elevate local journalism.

WAMU selected WFPL and other partner public media stations because of their deep community ties. Additionally, each participating station’s community continues to grapple with the pandemic and polarized politics – 1A Remaking America will provide a platform for nuanced, diverse issues and concerns from Kentuckiana to be brought to 1A’s 4.5 million weekly listeners on over 440 NPR stations.

There will also be events supporting 1A Remaking America that are still in development. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to change, all 1A Remaking America events will be held online and will be a space for local communities to gather and discuss the issues that matter most to them. When the pandemic allows for in-person gatherings again, 1A Remaking America will transition to live, in-person events held across the country. More details about this will be available in the coming months.

The full list of participating stations include:

KVPR – NPR for Central California (Fresno)

WBHM 90.3 – NPR News for the Heart of Alabama (Birmingham)

KUNC – NPR for Northern Colorado (Greeley)

KMUW Wichita (Kansas)

Louisville Public Media (LPM) (Kentucky)

KUT News – Austin’s NPR member station (Texas)

1A Remaking America can be heard live on-air weekdays at 10 a.m. on 89.3 WFPL, on-demand on the LPM app and found on the1A.org.

