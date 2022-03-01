90.5 WUOL Classical to air “Her Music/Her Story” for International Women’s Day

Louisville, KY – 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville is proud to announce “Her Music/Her Story”, a new program airing on March 8 in celebration of International Women’s Day. Hosted and produced by WUOL host and Music Director Colleen Phelps, “Her Music/Her Story” will air at 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

In this program, women at the top of the field in classical music will pay tribute to the women who have inspired them. Luminaries like multiple Grammy Award winner JoAnn Falletta, BBC Proms soloist Jamie Barton, The Marvels composer Laura Karpman, and many more introduce music by composers like Florence Price, Clara Schumann, Lucija Garuta, as well as performances from Isatah Kanneh-Mason, Marian Anderson, and even Ella Fitzgerald.

“What better way to tell the stories of the composers, performers, and impresarios who came before us than through their music, and through the voices of today’s luminaries of classical music?” said Phelps. “The enthusiastic participation from such brilliant active music-makers is a testament to just how important we find the influence of the women who came before us. One of the stated missions of International Women’s Day is to celebrate the work of women creatives, and elevate their visibility. It was a joy that these 14 women spent time with us to do just that.”

“This is an important listen highlighting women in classical music, whose contributions, in many cases, were silenced in a male-dominated artform,” said Daniel Gilliam, LPM Director of Radio and WUOL Program Director. “Creating specials like Her Music/Her Story is part of WUOL’s core mission.”

You can listen to “Her Music/Her Story” live on 90.5 WUOL, the online stream or by downloading the LPM app. The full playlist of music featured in the program is available here, and the program will be archived for future listening here.

###