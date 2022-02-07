Capitol Reporter, KPR

The Kentucky Public Radio Network (KPR) is seeking an intrepid journalist to cover the state legislature, politics and government for a diverse collaborative of public radio stations as our new Capitol reporter.

Politics and government is a fascinating field in Kentucky, which sits on the border of North and South, has deeply urban and vast rural areas and has gubernatorial elections the year before presidential elections–serving as a bellwether for national issues, from anti-abortion efforts to disdain for abrasive outsider-businessman politicians. The state was controlled by Democrats for most of modern history but became deeply Republican over the last decade. The GOP-dominated legislature is in the process of reshaping state government to empower lawmakers and weaken the governor’s office, which is held by a Democrat. Kentucky is also represented by two of the most powerful, or at least recognizable, U.S. Senators in the country.

The Capitol reporter is based at Louisville Public Media and responsible for leading KPR’s political coverage, exploring the issues, ideas, people and places that shape policy in our state as well as those who have traditionally been denied power. KPR is a statewide network of stations that share content and editorial resources including WEKU, WKYU, WKMS and WFPL (LPM’s newsroom). You will develop and stay current with key sources, information feeds and emerging issues to ensure the network’s coverage of state politics is focused on the people it affects and is timely, relevant and contextual. The job will also provide an ambitious reporter many opportunities to report about Kentucky on the national stage, filing for NPR and collaborating with counterparts in other states.

Although primarily based in Frankfort and Louisville, the Capitol reporter will strive to write from a Kentucky-wide perspective, producing stories that are relevant from Pikeville to Paducah. The reporter will have to balance urban and rural perspectives while upholding values of diversity, equity and inclusion.

This is a daily beat, meaning you’ll file regular spots for radio and the web, as well as in-depth enterprise stories. You’ll craft Kentucky Politics Distilled, the weekly radio and podcast discussion from KPR. You’ll collaborate with the daily newsroom staff and our Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting on special projects and reports, including our podcasts and weekly call-in show “In Conversation,” with the potential to contribute to other KPR station shows and conversations.

The Capitol Reporter is supervised by Ryland Barton, LPM’s Managing Editor of Collaboratives.

Our Capitol Reporter must have journalism experience. Experience with either politics as a beat or public radio in general is preferred but not required. The right person for this job could have a very different background but be able to make the case for how their skills transfer to this position and this team.

If you don’t meet every job qualification below but have some of these skills and think you’re the right person for the job, we’d like to hear from you. Please apply and tell us more about yourself.

What You’ll Do

Foster an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion that upholds the organization’s values and strategic goals

Produce state-focused daily and long-form journalism for use across all KPR station platforms, including broadcast radio, the web, podcasts, occasional video and social media

Use community engagement best practices to tell stories with communities, not just about them

Develop and maintain source networks

Search public records and databases

Stay on top of social media, technology and storytelling advances

Fact-check and understand context

Maintain a natural writing and voicing style

Develop skill at live interviewing

Commit to diversity in coverage and building sources across diverse races, genders and abilities

What We’ll Do

Compensate you at a range of $42,000 to $65,000 annually

Invest in your professional growth through individual direction and training

Keep you connected with our industry through conferences and professional associations

Provide you an excellent benefits package that includes paid time off, health insurance and 401(k)

Invite you into a culture that is supportive, transparent, experimental and accountable

Continue our commitment to equity through our plan to improve upon the long-standing problems of racism in media

Welcome you to an inclusive newsroom that is eager to hear new and different perspectives and is dedicated to self-improvement

Key Qualifications

Minimum of 2 years of professional journalism experience or equivalent experience

Impeccable journalistic integrity and judgment

Ability to manage multiple projects concurrently

Broad interests in news, public affairs and policy

Ability to identify key trends in beat reporting and news coverage

Preferred Qualifications

Participates in professional journalism groups and listservs, including public radio

Stays on top of technology, nonprofit news and storytelling advances

Public radio experience or politics as a beat preferred

If this is you, send a resume, three references and three work samples (stories or projects you’ve edited, or your three best clips as a reporter) to resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org. For audio work samples, please provide links (SoundCloud, podcasts, or other hosted audio), not attachments via email as your application may not be received. Then complete this questionnaire in lieu of a cover letter. Applications without completed forms will not be considered.

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.