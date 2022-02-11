Louisville Public Media has been named a 2021 Governor’s Awards in the Arts Honoree

Louisville, KY – Louisville Public Media has received the Media Award as part of the 2021 Governor’s Awards in the Arts. Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Arts Council announced the nine recipients of the awards on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

The Governor’s Awards in the Arts is comprised of nine categories that celebrate the extraordinary and significant contributions of Kentuckians and Kentucky organizations to the state’s arts heritage, and recognizes their dedication to sharing Kentucky’s rich arts history with the citizens of the commonwealth. The Kentucky Arts Council solicits nominations and coordinates award presentations on behalf of the Governor of Kentucky.

Each year, the arts council commissions a Kentucky artist to create custom works of art to serve as the award for recipients. The artist creates 10 awards – nine for the recipients and one for the Kentucky Arts Council’s permanent collection. Jefferson County glass artist Ann Klem created the 2021 Governor’s

Awards in the Arts.

Details regarding a virtual awards ceremony to honor the 2021

Governor’s Awards in the Arts recipients will be forthcoming. The full list of honorees is below:

• Milner Award – James Gifford, Boyd County

• Artist Award – The Northern Kentucky Brotherhood Singers, Kenton County

• Business Award – Paducah Bank, McCracken County

• Community Arts Award – Butler County Arts Guild

• Education Award – Jane Dewey, Boyle County

• Folk Heritage Award – Sue Massek, Washington County

• Government Award – City of Beaver Dam, Ohio County

• Media Award – Louisville Public Media, Jefferson County

• National Award – Martha Redbone, Harlan County

###