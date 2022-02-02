Louisville Public Media Promotes Ryland Barton to Managing Editor of Collaboratives: Longtime state political reporter to lead Ohio Valley ReSource and Kentucky Public Radio Network

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Public Media has promoted longtime politics and government reporter Ryland Barton to Managing Editor of Collaboratives. In this newly created role, Barton will serve as the editorial and operational leader of the Ohio Valley ReSource and the Kentucky Public Radio Network.

Barton has spent the past seven years as Capitol Bureau Chief for Kentucky Public Radio.

The Ohio Valley ReSource is a regional journalism collaborative reporting on economic and social change in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. The collaborative includes Louisville Public Media, WKYU, WKMS, WEKU and WMMT Appalshop in Kentucky; WOUB in Ohio; and WVPB in West Virginia.

The Kentucky Public Radio Network is a partnership among Louisville Public Media, WKYU, WKMS and WEKU that serves listeners and readers from all 120 counties across the Commonwealth. Recently, the Kentucky Public Radio Network collaborated to produce expansive and solutions-focused coverage of the tornadoes that tore through western Kentucky in December.

Barton will lead future efforts to expand statewide and regional coverage for partner stations to better serve existing audiences while attracting new ones.

“The challenges our country faces don’t stop at county or state lines, which means great public service journalism must be collaborative,” said Louisville Public Media President Stephen George. “Ryland is an outstanding journalist and believer in the importance of independent journalism to serve rural communities and news deserts. His leadership will help take these collaboratives to a new level of service.”

“These collaboratives allow us to boost coverage of the region at a time when many local news outlets are shrinking, helping us dig into stories that celebrate our communities and reveal our common challenges,” Barton said. “I’m thrilled to work even more closely with the KPR stations and continue OVR’s mission of telling untold stories in under-served parts of our country.”

In addition to his role as Capitol Bureau Chief, Barton has covered politics and state government for NPR member stations KWBU in Waco and KUT in Austin. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Chicago and a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Texas. He grew up in Lexington, Ky.

About Louisville Public Media

Louisville Public Media (LPM) is an independent, community supported not-for-profit corporation serving our community with three distinct public radio stations and an investigative unit: 89.3 WFPL News Louisville provides local, national and international news, public affairs and cultural programming; 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville is our city’s only classical music radio station; 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville showcases independent, alternative music and an array of musical genres; and the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting (KyCIR) shines the light of accountability on the people and institutions in power.

Louisville Public Media is also a proud member of the Kentucky Public Radio Network and manager of the Ohio Valley ReSource, a regional journalism collaborative reporting on economic and social change in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia.

###