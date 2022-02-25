Managing Editor, KyCIR

The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting is seeking a Managing Editor to lead our award-winning newsroom.

At KyCIR, we produce investigative journalism that affects our community and our commonwealth. Our mission is to protect society’s most vulnerable citizens, expose wrongdoing in the public and private sectors, increase transparency in government and hold leaders accountable. We dig for truth without fear or favor, and measure our work by its impact and ability to spark public conversation.

If you’re motivated by mission-driven journalism in the public interest, and you have the skills and experience to lead a team with resources to do investigative work — we want to talk to you.

KyCIR is part of Louisville Public Media, a nonprofit that operates three public radio stations, including 89.3 WFPL News, a full-time NPR affiliate with a robust local newsroom. We adhere to the highest standards of journalistic integrity, transparency and disclosure. And we work collaboratively — both within Louisville Public Media and with distribution partners throughout the state.

The Managing Editor will manage a staff of four full-time investigative reporters. Our national award-winning team is sourced and skilled in covering criminal justice, government and politics, higher education and a variety of other topics. The Managing Editor is also the chief advocate for KyCIR and will play a key community role in engaging audiences. LPM’s VP of Content is the Managing Editor’s supervisor.

This job requires strong investigative journalism experience, the ability to lead a team and a willingness to advocate for our work and mission.

What you’ll do

Foster an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion that upholds the organization’s values and strategic goals .

Oversee investigative journalism and develop strategy for KyCIR, managing the KyCIR reporters and their work for broadcast, digital and podcasts.

Serve as the primary point of contact for KyCIR reporters. The managing editor is responsible for working with reporters to identify areas of focus and coverage, helping form short- and long-term story ideas and editing web and radio stories.

Ensure the team’s news coverage is thorough, extensive, thoughtful and accountability-driven on both digital and audio.

Maintains journalistic and ethical standards established by LPM and the Society of Professional Journalists.

What we’ll do

Compensate you at a range of $80,000 to $100,000 annually

Invest in your professional growth through individual direction and training

Keep you connected with our industry through conferences and professional associations

Provide you an excellent benefits package that includes paid time off, health insurance and 401(k)

Invite you into a culture that is supportive, transparent, experimental and accountable

Continue our commitment to equity. Louisville Public Media is working through a multi-year plan to improve upon the long-standing problems of racism in media.

Welcome you to an inclusive newsroom that is eager to hear new and different perspectives and is dedicated to self-improvement.

Key qualifications

Expansive experience in investigative reporting and editing

At least 10 years of experience in journalism

High-quality clips and descriptions of your role in the work

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Preferred qualifications

Experience working on collaborative projects with outside outlets

Audio reporting & editing or podcast production experience

Knowledge of the public radio system

Participates in professional journalism groups and listservs, including public radio

If this is you, send a resume and three references to resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org.

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.